The Lost Decade

The 2008 global economic crisis was not only economically disruptive but also affected the socio-economic and political dynamics of the world. In fact, this crisis paved the way for many Global South countries to emerge as new economic powerhouses on the world stage. According to various projections, by 2030, three out of the four largest economies in the world will be from the Global South, including China, India, and Indonesia. While China’s miraculous journey to becoming an economic powerhouse is well-known, the stories of India and Indonesia hold greater relevance for Pakistan and its society.

India’s GDP in 2014 was $2.03 trillion, with a per capita GDP of $1,487. Pakistan’s GDP, by comparison, was approximately $271.39 billion, with a per capita GDP of $1,303. At that time, Pakistan was only marginally behind India in terms of per capita GDP. Indonesia’s economy stood at around $870 billion, with a per capita GDP of $3,533. By 2024, however, the growth rates and GDP figures tell a different story. For India and Indonesia, the progress has been encouraging; for Pakistan, it has been disappointing.

Between 2014 and 2024, India’s GDP doubled, currently hovering around $3.6 trillion. The gap in per capita GDP between Pakistan and India, which was roughly $100 in 2014, has now widened to $1,000. India’s per capita GDP is now approximately $2,600, while Pakistan’s has only inched up to $1,600. Indonesia also witnessed significant growth, with its GDP increasing from $870 billion to $1.3 trillion. Its per capita GDP has risen by $1,200, currently standing at about $4,600.

Economists and scholars of international relations often view political stability as directly linked to economic development, and the political and economic trajectories of Pakistan, India, and Indonesia provide empirical evidence of this. Following the 2013 and 2014 election cycles, Nawaz Sharif became Prime Minister of Pakistan, Narendra Modi was elected Prime Minister of India, and Joko Widodo was chosen as President of Indonesia. By 2024, Modi and Widodo have served their countries uninterruptedly for a decade, with Modi receiving a mandate to continue leading India until 2029.

Pakistan, however, opted for a different path, characterised by political instability. Since 2014, the country has seen seven prime ministers come and go. This instability has had a profound impact on the country’s economic and developmental sectors. On average, Pakistan’s prime ministers have not had enough time to implement their visions for socio-economic development. The two major political parties, PML-N and PTI, attempted to introduce starkly different economic models during their short tenures, but the lack of continuity hindered meaningful progress.

In contrast, Modi and Widodo had the political stability and time to introduce and implement their respective economic visions with vigour. For instance, India launched the Smart Cities Mission in June 2015, aiming to develop 100 smart cities across the country. As of July 2024, 7,202 out of 8,018 tendered projects have been completed, utilising ₹144,530 crores of the total tendered amount of ₹164,163 crores. Similarly, Indonesia initiated the “100 Smart Cities Movement” in 2017, aiming to develop 100 smart cities by 2045. By December 2024, Indonesia has developed 25 smart cities and continues to work towards its goal.

Many developing countries in the Global South have taken significant economic leaps over the past decade, increasing their economic, political, and strategic relevance in international relations. Pakistan, however, has lost an opportunity to establish itself in the global economic sphere during 2014–2024. That said, international relations is a long race, with opportunities arising at the completion of every lap.

As a nation, Pakistan must now decide the course of the next decade (2024–2034). Will it strive to become a country with a thriving economy rooted in political stability, or will it continue playing the game of musical chairs? The choice is Pakistan’s to make.

Dr Khurram Abbas

The writer is a Director at the India Study Centre, Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. He tweets @itskhurramabbas