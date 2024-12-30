Toshakhana-II Case: Court receives list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as PM

A detailed list of over 100 gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his tenure was submitted to the court during a hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the proceedings, attended by Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their legal team, including Barristers Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Faisal Chaudhry.

During the session, Cabinet Division Section Officer Benyamin recorded his statement.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Arshad Tabrez, initiated a partial cross-examination, which will resume in the next hearing. Similarly, Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, is also scheduled to cross-examine the witness in the upcoming session.

The witness presented a comprehensive list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as prime minister, along with two Toshakhana record registers and documents detailing the official procedures followed by private appraisers.

The court adjourned the hearing to January 2, 2025.