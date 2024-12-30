Monday, December 30, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Toshakhana-II Case: Court receives list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as PM

Toshakhana-II Case: Court receives list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as PM
Web Desk
5:11 PM | December 30, 2024
National

A detailed list of over 100 gifts received by former Prime Minister Imran Khan during his tenure was submitted to the court during a hearing of the Toshakhana-II case at Adiala Jail.

Special Central Judge Shah Rukh Arjumand presided over the proceedings, attended by Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and their legal team, including Barristers Gohar, Salman Akram Raja, and Faisal Chaudhry.

During the session, Cabinet Division Section Officer Benyamin recorded his statement.

Bushra Bibi’s counsel, Arshad Tabrez, initiated a partial cross-examination, which will resume in the next hearing. Similarly, Imran Khan's lawyer, Salman Safdar, is also scheduled to cross-examine the witness in the upcoming session.

The witness presented a comprehensive list of 108 gifts received by Imran Khan as prime minister, along with two Toshakhana record registers and documents detailing the official procedures followed by private appraisers.

The court adjourned the hearing to January 2, 2025.

President Zardari orders relief worth Rs24.136mln for bank fraud victims

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-12-30/Lahore/epaper_img_1735545717.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024