Traders associated with hand-knotted carpet industry to attend global exhibition

LAHORE - Chairman of the Pakistan Carpet Manufacturers and Exporters Association Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Vice Chairman Riaz Ahmed have stated that in order to evaluate future opportunities, traders associated with the hand-knotted carpet industry will visit the global exhibition “Heimtextil”, scheduled to be held in Frankfurt from January 14 to 17, 2025. Their assessment will help them to make maximum use of participation in the “Heimtextil” exhibition to be held in 2026, they added and appreciated the steps taken by the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) to ensure the participation of Pakistani manufacturers and exporters in international exhibitions. They urged manufacturers and exporters of hand-knotted carpets, who will be visiting the world’s largest exhibition in Frankfurt, “Heimtextil,” to manage to interact with international importers from various countries because this activity will enable them to weigh up future opportunities that will be beneficial for them to plan for the 2026 exhibition. They expressed hope that the TDAP will provide full support to those in the hand-knotted carpet industry for their participation in the 2026 international exhibition “Heimtextil” and assist in acquiring stalls at the event. Despite unfavorable conditions, efforts continue to ensure that Pakistan’s flag is raised at global exhibitions around the world. Mian Atiq-ur-Rehman and Riaz Ahmed said that Pakistani hand-knotted carpets are in demand worldwide; however, due to ineffective marketing, the carpet industry is missing out on millions of dollars in exports. They appealed to government to formulate a policy for organizing single-country exhibitions in collaboration with stakeholders.

They emphasized that increasing foreign exchange reserves is essential in the current situation, and this target can easily be achieved through participation in such international exhibitions. They expressed gratitude for TDAP’s support for such events but requested that greater attention be focused on the challenges facing the hand-knotted carpet industry.