Traffic police carry out fog awareness campaign

December 30, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

Dera ismail khan  -  The district traffic police carried out a fog awareness campaign in different areas of the city.

According to a police spokesman, the awareness campaign was conducted following the instructions of District Police Officer (DPO) Sajjad Ahmad Sahibzada, under the supervision of DSP Traffic Syed Sagheer Abbas Gilani.

During the campaign, the traffic police officials, led by Traffic Incharge Asif Lashari, educated drivers on various roads about driving rules during fog.

Asif Lashari urged drivers to reduce the speed of their vehicles during fog to avoid accidents.

He advised commuters to keep their fog lights switched on, fasten their seat belts, maintain a safe distance from other vehicles, and reduce speed to ensure the safety of passengers’ lives and property. He also recommended that drivers of tractor trolleys and loaders use reflective tapes on their vehicles.

