Under-16 free winter camps held in Nawabshah

NAWABSHAH - Under-16 free winter camps held at Nawabshah were in progress for the seventh consecutive day under the auspices of the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department supervised by District Sports Office Shaheed Benazirabad. Qualified coaches provided oral and practical training to the young players in various games. District Sports Officer Shaheed Benazirabad Abdul Rahim Rajput visited the training camp and while talking to the players said that sports coaches have the status of teachers and their respect and honour is essential. He said that only by following the instructions they give regarding games can one become a good player. He said that the Sindh Sports and Youth Affairs Department has provided an opportunity for the young players to improve their sports skills and become the best players and bring glory to the country and nation.