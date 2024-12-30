The anticipated retaliation by Afghan forces following Pakistan’s airstrike was met with a decisive response by the Pakistani military, which inflicted significant losses on the Afghan side. Not only were attacks on border checkposts thwarted, but infiltration attempts were also effectively repelled. These actions sent a clear message: Pakistan is resolute in defending every inch of its territory, armed with decades of experience and unwavering determination. It was a difficult but necessary choice for Pakistan to make.

With the Afghan Taliban continuing to provide sanctuaries and operational support to the Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Pakistan’s military had little choice but to act unilaterally. The strikes targeted the TTP’s hideouts, where militants regroup and plan their attacks against Pakistan. While these actions carry the inherent risk of escalating tensions with Afghanistan, they underscore the pressing need to address the root cause of the conflict—the TTP. Dangerous and fraught with consequences as such actions are, sometimes the most challenging decisions are also the most essential.

By demonstrating its ability to strike deep into Afghan territory and repel any counterattacks, Pakistan has made its stance unambiguous. The demand for the eradication of the TTP is not merely a suggestion but a necessity that Afghanistan must heed. However, alongside military action, it is crucial that Pakistan keeps all diplomatic channels open. These initial strikes should not escalate into a prolonged conflict, which would serve neither country’s interests.

The hope now is that this decisive action convinces Afghanistan to recognise the path to peace and prosperity—for both nations and the broader region—lies in the elimination of these non-state actors. The TTP’s activities not only threaten Pakistan but also hinder Afghanistan’s ability to connect with its regional neighbours and unlock its potential for growth and stability.

Pakistan has sent a strong and unequivocal message. It must now brace itself to uphold this stance in the months ahead, no matter the challenges that arise. The stakes are too high for anything less.