US goods trade gap widens in Nov

WASHINGTON - The U.S. goods trade deficit widened more than expected in November on a rebound in imports, clouding the picture over whether trade might add to economic growth this quarter for the first time in a year.

The goods trade gap increased to a seasonally adjusted $102.9 billion last month from $98.3 billion in October, the Commerce Department’s Census Bureau said. Economists polled by Reuters had forecast the goods deficit at $100.65 billion. While exports rose by $7.4 billion, or 4.4%, to $176.4 billion, imports climbed by $12 billion, or 4.5%, to $279.2 billion. A 30.1% drop in exports in the “other goods” category, alongside a 15.1% increase in imports in the same category, accounted for most of the difference. A larger-than-expected reduction in the trade deficit in October, when imports dropped by the most in nearly two years, had potentially set trade up as a contributor to gross domestic product growth in the current fourth quarter. Trade last added to growth in the fourth quarter of 2023.

The latest figures, though, have narrowed the margin by which goods export growth through the first two months of the quarter has exceeded imports growth. Moreover, businesses worried about President-elect Donald Trump’s threats to raise tariffs on foreign goods may try to front load imports before he takes office next month. This could further narrow and possibly reverse exports’ edge and leave trade as a drag on GDP growth for a fourth straight quarter. Additional data on the November trade scene, including services imports and exports, will be reported in early January. The U.S. economy grew at a 3.1% annualized rate in the third quarter even as net trade subtracted 0.43 percentage point from growth. The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta’s GDP Now tracker has growth in fourth quarter on pace to match the third quarter rate.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Treasury Department may need to take “extraordinary measures” by as early as Jan. 14 to prevent the United States from defaulting on its debt, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told lawmakers in a letter. Yellen urged lawmakers in the U.S. Congress to act “to protect the full faith and credit of the United States.” U.S. debt is expected to decrease by about $54 billion on Jan. 2 “due to a scheduled redemption of nonmarketable securities held by a federal trust fund associated with Medicare payments,” she added.

She said: “Treasury currently expects to reach the new limit between January 14 and January 23, at which time it will be necessary for Treasury to start taking extraordinary measures.” Under a 2023 budget deal, Congress suspended the debt ceiling until Jan. 1, 2025. The U.S. Treasury will be able to pay its bills for several more months, but Congress will have to address the issue at some point next year. Failure to act could prevent the Treasury from paying its debts. A U.S. debt default would likely have severe economic consequences. A debt limit is a cap set by Congress on how much money the U.S. government can borrow. Because the government spends more money than it collects in tax revenue, lawmakers need to periodically tackle the issue -- a politically difficult task, as many are reluctant to vote for more debt. Congress set the first debt limit of $45 billion in 1939, and has had to raise that limit 103 times since, as spending has consistently outrun tax revenue. Publicly held debt was 98% of U.S. gross domestic product as of October, compared with 32% in October 2001.