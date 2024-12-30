Monday, December 30, 2024
Wapda face Army in National Women’s Basketball C’ship final

Our Staff Reporter
December 30, 2024
LAHORE  -  Defending champion Pakistan Wapda will face Pakistan Army in the final of the National Women’s Basketball Championship today (Monday) at the WAPDA Sports Complex Lahore.

Wapdaremained unbeaten throughout the championship and dominated Lahore in the first semifinal, winning ot 65-33. Wapda’s star player, Hijab Fatima, led the team with 24 points, while Kainat Zafar added 13 points. Aiman Mehmood scored 13 points for Lahore. The semifinal was officiated by referees Umer Mehmood, Gul Jamal, and Prem Shahzad.

In the second semifinal, Pakistan Army triumphed over Karachi with a commanding 59-19 victory, securing their spot in the final. Wearing red shirts, the Army girls were simply too strong for Karachi, who had performed well in the tournament but couldn’t upset the Army’s dominant play.

Ayesha Dilshad was the standout player for Pakistan Army, scoring 20 points, while Zobia Shehnaz contributed 10 points. Referees for the second semifinal were Yasir Ghafoor, Adeel Raza, and M. Umer.Lahore and Karachi will compete for the third place.

Nisar Khuhro calls on federal govt to withdraw from controversial canal project

