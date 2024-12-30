WHO chief calls on Israel to stop attacks on hospitals in Gaza Strip

World Health Organization (WHO) director-general on Monday called on Israel to stop attacks on hospitals in the Gaza Strip.

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus wrote on X that “Hospitals in #Gaza have once again become battlegrounds and the health system is under severe threat.”

He stressed that the Kamal Adwan Hospital in northern Gaza was “out of service,” and its director doctor Hussam Abu Safiya’s “whereabouts are unknown” since he was detained two days ago.

“The critical patients were moved to Indonesian Hospital, which is itself out of function,” the WHO chief added.

He noted that some patients were detained during hospital transfers, and urged “Israel to ensure their health care needs and rights are upheld.”

“Al-Ahli Hospital and Al-Wafa Rehabilitation Hospital in Gaza City also faced attacks today and both are damaged,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added.

“We repeat: stop attacks on hospitals. People in Gaza need access to health care. Humanitarians need access to provide health aid. Ceasefire!,” he concluded.

On Friday, Israeli forces raided Kamal Adwan Hospital, located in the northern town of Beit Lahia, burning large sections of the medical facility and forcing patients and displaced civilians to flee.

Israel has killed more than 45,500 people in Gaza since a cross-border attack by the Palestinian group Hamas on Oct. 7, 2023 and reduced the enclave to rubble.

In November, the International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Israel also faces a genocide case at the International Court of Justice for its war on the enclave.