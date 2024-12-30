Zardari fulfils promise with Fazl

ISLAMABAD - President Asif Ali Zardari has fulfilled a promise with long-time friend Maulana Fazlur Rehman, head of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (Fazl), as he signed the Societies Registration Act 2024 into law.

The new law will officially enable the registration of Madrassas (religious seminaries). This legislative move follows months of debate and negotiations over the contentious Madrasa Registration Bill.

This came a day after a meeting in Larkana, where JUI-F General Secretary Sindh Maulana Rashid Soomro, met with President Zardari.

The meeting, which included Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, focused on the political situation and the lingering disputes over the Madrasa Registration Bill.

At this point, President Zardari – the PPP supremo - promised that the government would address JUI-F’s concerns regarding the bill. PPP chief Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had also met JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman recently and assured him to resolve this matter.

Zardari and Maulana Fazlur Rehman are old friends and have never closed doors on each other despite differences on many issues in the past.

The legislation had been a contentious point between the JUI-F and the government, stemming from disagreements over its potential impact and provisions.

Previously, President Zardari had expressed apprehensions that the registration of Madaris under the Societies Act could lead sectarianism, conflict of interest and international repercussions.

He had feared that the establishment of numerous seminaries in close proximity might exacerbate sectarian divides and disrupt law and order.

The President had highlighted the potential misuse of registered seminaries for non-educational purposes, creating conflicts of interest.

He had warned that the new law might invite scrutiny and criticism from international bodies like the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and could negatively impact Pakistan’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus (GSP+) ratings.

Zardari had also urged lawmakers to consider these international and domestic ramifications carefully while drafting legislation pertaining to Madaris.

The Societies Registration (Amendment) Bill 2024, now enacted, modifies the procedure for registering seminaries. Earlier, Madaris were registered with the education ministry.

The enactment of this bill was part of a broader agreement between the government and the JUI-F in exchange for the party’s support for the 26th Constitutional Amendment. However, after the President returned the bill, there was a war of words. The JUI-F also threatened to hold countrywide protests.

Over the weekend, the federal cabinet approved amendments to the Societies Registration Act 1860, addressing the JUI-F’s concerns. A statement from the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that these changes were based on recommendations from the law ministry.

Later, JUI-F Senator Kamran Murtaza announced that all differences had been resolved. He added that a gazette notification of the amended law, aligned with the 26th Constitutional Amendment, would be issued soon within days.

The signing of the Societies Registration Act 2024 marks the culmination of prolonged deliberations between the government and religious stakeholders.

While the enactment resolves immediate disputes, its long-term implications on political, social, and international landscapes remain to be seen.

The coalition government would dearly want JUI-F to join their ranks amid the religious-political party’s contacts with the opposition Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf.