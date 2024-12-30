Zardari, Sharifs’ aides aim to push Imran out of politics: PTI

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Information Secretary Sheikh Waqas Akram on Sunday lambasted the political aides of President Asif Ali Zardari and Sharif family, alleging that they are merely targeting PTI founder Imran Khan to garner public attention and media coverage.

Reacting to Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif and Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s recent outbursts, Akram fired back, saying that even these “political entertainers privately acknowledged” that the PTI founder sacrificed his comfort for Pakistan’s greater good. “They have been admitting the bitter truth that only Khan is the political reality of the country,” he added.

He claimed that former prime minister Imran Khan was a leader of international stature, while his critics were “mere pawns unleashed by their masters to unnecessarily criticize the PTI founder because the political demise of the outdated and corrupt political dynasties of Sharifs and Zardaris was imminent.” Earlier in the day, Khawaja Asif in a public statement slammed Khan for begging for US help to ensure his release from jail. He also questioned the motive of PTI’s desire for talks with the political players, saying that for over two years they had been pressing only for engaging with the establishment.

The information secretary said this power greedy clique not entered into a marriage of convenience to serve the nation’s interests, but to deliberately push Khan out of the political landscape. “Their sinister plan ultimately backfired, as they failed miserably in their attempts to sideline him,” he added. He called Bilawal an angry political child and advised him to focus on debating with politicians at his own level, rather than targeting Khan.

He said Khan had an unwavering commitment to Pakistan’s sovereignty and national pride, recalling how he consistently stood firm against foreign conspiracies. He recalled that during PTI’s tenure, no drone attacks occurred within its borders, and no country dared to breach its territorial sovereignty. Khan never relied on foreign intervention to secure deals, unlike Zardari and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, who negotiated exits to avoid jail time and then left the country in shambles, he said.