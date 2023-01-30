Share:

FAISALABAD - The district administration has shifted 11 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Pannah Gah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.

Giving some details, a spokesman of local adminis­tration said here on Sunday that 11 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and shift­ed them to shelter home of City Terminal.

The shelter-less people were not only provided resi­dential facilities at Pannah Gah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh win­ter season, he added.

29 SHOPKEEPERS FINED ON PROFITEERING, 4 ARRESTED OVER SHEER VIOLATION

Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.100,500/- on 29 shopkeep­ers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 oth­ers on sheer violation of Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.

A spokesman of local ad­ministration said here on Sun­day that the magistrates after receiving complaints against overcharging and overcharg­ing on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisal­abad and found 29 shopkeep­ers involved in overcharging and profiteering.

Therefore, a total fine of Rs.100,500/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.

Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeep­ers and sealed their shops on sheer violation of price con­trol act while further action against them was under prog­ress, he added.

STEPS BEING TAKEN FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF BUS STAND: SECRETARY RTA

Secretary Regional Trans­port Authority (RTA) Sanaullah Hanjra has said that necessary steps are being taken for early beautification of General Stand (GBS) Faisalabad.

He paid a detailed visit to the GBS and said that the benches installed in the passengers waiting area of the bus stand were painted to make them more beautiful. In new shape, they also seemed more attrac­tive at night.

Provision of maximum fa­cilities for the passengers is a top priority of district govern­ment and in this connection, all available resources are being utilized, he added.