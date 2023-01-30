FAISALABAD - The district administration has shifted 11 shelter-less people from different parts of the city to shelter homes (Pannah Gah) through shuttle service during last 12 hours in Faisalabad city.
Giving some details, a spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that 11 people were picked from Clock Tower Chowk and its adjacent bazaars and shifted them to shelter home of City Terminal.
The shelter-less people were not only provided residential facilities at Pannah Gah but they were also served with dinner so that they could spend their cold night with dignity and respect in shelter home instead of staying on footpaths, green belts or other open areas during harsh winter season, he added.
29 SHOPKEEPERS FINED ON PROFITEERING, 4 ARRESTED OVER SHEER VIOLATION
Price control magistrates have imposed a total fine of Rs.100,500/- on 29 shopkeepers on charge of profiteering in addition to arresting 4 others on sheer violation of Price Control Act in different parts of Faisalabad during past 12 hours.
A spokesman of local administration said here on Sunday that the magistrates after receiving complaints against overcharging and overcharging on Qeemat App checked various shops in different markets and bazaars of Faisalabad and found 29 shopkeepers involved in overcharging and profiteering.
Therefore, a total fine of Rs.100,500/- was imposed on them in addition to issuing warning that they would be sent behind bars if they did not mend their way of profiteering.
Meanwhile, the magistrates also arrested 4 shopkeepers and sealed their shops on sheer violation of price control act while further action against them was under progress, he added.
STEPS BEING TAKEN FOR BEAUTIFICATION OF BUS STAND: SECRETARY RTA
Secretary Regional Transport Authority (RTA) Sanaullah Hanjra has said that necessary steps are being taken for early beautification of General Stand (GBS) Faisalabad.
He paid a detailed visit to the GBS and said that the benches installed in the passengers waiting area of the bus stand were painted to make them more beautiful. In new shape, they also seemed more attractive at night.
Provision of maximum facilities for the passengers is a top priority of district government and in this connection, all available resources are being utilized, he added.