Share:

ATTOCK - A speedy car turned turtle near Motorway Hazara Interchange in the jurisdiction of Hasanabdal police station. As per the Rescue sources, the car overturned due to high speed near Hazara Interchange on the highway.

In result, 35-year-old Abdul Rahman and his 25-year-old wife were seriously injured.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue 1122 ambulance immediately reached the spot and after giving medical aid to both the injured, shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Hasan Abdal.

In another incident, Rescue 1122 retrieved the dead body of a 37-year-old man from the river Indus and shifted him to THQ Hospital Hazro.

As per the details, the rescue control room received an information regarding presence of a dead body in the Indus river near Daman village.

On receiving the information, the team of Rescue 1122 Tehsil Hazro reached the spot and retrieved the dead body in the presence of the police and shifted it to Tehsil Hospital Hazro for autopsy.

The deceased was identified as 37-year-old Sattar Ahmad son of Abdul Razzaq, a resident of village Hameed.