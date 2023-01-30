Share:

ISLAMABAD - the 55th convocation ceremony of College of Physicians & Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) was here on Sunday.

Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi graced the occasion as chief guest. He conferred medals and degrees to the position-holders, fellows and members of CPSP, according to a press release received here.

While addressing the ceremony, the chief guest congratulated the students, parents and faculty on achieving a significant milestone and also appreciated extensive efforts put in by the students and CPSP faculty. He advised the students that by pursuing health education as a career, they have to deliver best possible care to their patients by keeping themselves abreast with latest knowledge.

The chief guest acknowledged that the biggest achievement of CPSP is to have introduced, nurtured and established indigenous system of post graduate medical education that has paved the way for comprehensive healthcare in the country that includes primary as well specialist care.

Earlier in his welcome address, President CPSP highlighted that CPSP has recently started a fellowship programme in Liver Transplant and has affiliated Pakistan Kidney & Liver Institute (PKLI) Research Centre in Lahore and an institute in Gambat near Sukkar. Moreover, CPSP has opened new regional centers in Gambat and Gilgit-Baltistan. The ceremony was attended by senior officials from CPSP and notables from the medical fraternity.