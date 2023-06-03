Share:

ISLAMABAD - An earthquake of 6.3 magnitude jolted Islamabad and other parts of the country on Sunday afternoon. Talking to APP, a Senior Meteorologist of National Seismic Monitoring Center (NSMC), Islamabad, Sabir Khan said that the magnitude of the earthquake on the Richter scale was recorded at 6.3.

The epicenter of the earthquake was recorded in neighboring Tajikistan at a depth of 150 kilometers. There were no reports of any damage from the earthquake as tremors were felt in other cities of Punjab as well.

The earthquake created panic among the residents of the twin cities as people came out of their houses reciting Kalima Tayyaba.