Peshawar - Federal Minister for Labour, human resources and Overseas pakistanis, sajid hussain Turi has said that 664000 workers have already been sent to different countries for employment and one million more are in the pipeline.

Addressing a function at the Governor Cottage parachinar, district Kurram, the minister said that successful negotiations with different countries continue to find honourable livelihoods for skilled workers.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Kurram, wasil Khan Khattak and District Police Officer (DPO), Abdul samad Khan, noted tribal elders from across the district were present on the occasion.

Tehsil Chairman, allama Muzam-il hussain, Maulana shah Nawaz, Maulana Munir hussain and others also addressed the function.

Sajid Turi said that negotiations for the resolution of the problems of the deported workers from the United arab emirates (Uae) are also being held.

He said that besides the construction of a best quality road for access to the Central asian states, a railway track is also being laid adding that for this purpose, a business hub would also be constructed at Tal, district hangu.