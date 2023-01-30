Share:

Federal Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal said on Sunday Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Chairman Imran Khan was given the reins of power in 2018 despite his incompetency and in turn he left the economy in tatters.

He claimed the country was set on the right path under the leadership of former premier Nawaz Sharif with the efforts of all stakeholders however the PTI government ruined the economic condition of the country.

The minister said the country was passing through a bad time due to the implementation of the IMF agreement undertaken by the PTI’s government.

Mr Iqbal said the duration of load shedding reduced significantly when the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz left the government in 2018, while saying it would take almost three years to put the country in the right direction after four years of worst phase under Imran Khan.