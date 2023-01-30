Share:

LAHORE - Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi has constituted a four-member committee for provi­sion of facilities in cardiac emer­gency services at the government hospitals. This was decided in a meeting to review avail­able facilities for cardiac pa­tients in the government hospitals, chaired by the chief minister, here on Sunday. The caretaker CM sought recom­mendations regarding provision of facilities to the cardiac patients. Provincial Caretaker SHC&ME Min­ister Doctor Javed Akram would be the head of the committee.The com­mittee would comprise of Provin­cial Caretaker P&SHC Minister Dr Jamal Nasir, Dr Farqad Alamgir and Secretary SHC&ME. The committee will formulate its recommendations regarding provision of facilities of implanting stents and performing angioplasty.The com­mittee will review avail­able facilities for imposition of mandatory cardiac emer­gency services in the govern­ment hospitals and put forth its final recommendations with regard to fa­cilities of mandatory cardiac emer­gency services in coming few days. The caretaker CM stressed that all possible steps would be taken to ensure timely treatment of cardiac patients. He directed that collabo­ration with a private sector would also be reviewed for provision of facilities to the cardiac patients. Caretaker Provincial Minister Dr Javed Akram said that it was neces­sary to start treatment of cardiac patient within 90 minutes, and cre­ating public awareness about treat­ment method was a necessary step in case of a heart attack.