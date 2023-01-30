Share:

LAHORE - The Punjab government will provide 24/7 prima­ry angioplasty facility to patients in all heart hos­pitals of the province. This was disclosed by Pun­jab Caretaker Health Minister Dr Javaid Akram, while presiding over a meeting, held under the supervision of the Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Department, here on Sunday. He review in detail the measures to provide 24/7 facility of primary angioplasty to patients suffer­ing from heart diseases. The officers concerned gave a detailed briefing to the caretaker minister. He said Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi had already approved provision of 24/7 primary angioplasty facility to heart patients. He said that primary angioplasty was the latest tech­nology for treating heart patients in the world. He ordered the management of all heart hospitals in Punjab to send their recommendations in this re­gard as soon as possible. Primary angioplasty is very important in the treatment and cure of pa­tients suffering from heart diseases, he added. Dr Javaid Akram said that a report should be submit­ted every week about primary angioplasty of pa­tients from all cardiology hospitals. In this regard, a dashboard would also be designed with the help of the PITB, he said.