ISLAMABAD - Applicants have urged the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan (HEC) to address the service mechanism that is leading to long queues, despite scheduled appointments.

A student Samina said the token machine at the attestation center in sector H-9 was faulty, causing staff to issue the token manually. The appointment timings were also not being followed which caused delays in the attestation process, she told APP.

She said that applicants opt for the walk-in method for the attestation of their documents and book a slot for them. “After completing all the due requirements, applicants deserve to get the service during their booked time slot and without long delays,” she added.

Another applicant Abdur Rehman said that despite making appointments, he was waiting in queue for four hours. He said that delays have caused significant inconvenience due to which his university classes and schedule were disturbed. When contacted, the HEC spokesperson said that over the last few years, HEC has considerably improved the process for attestation of documents.

He said that candidates are being facilitated for verification of documents in a smooth manner. Candidates now may apply online as well as in courier mode, he maintained.

Candidates applying through online mode are given an appointment of date and time to submit their documents, he said adding it may be noted that after submission, the case is examined in detail, and an attestation process is carried out which includes different system based and manual steps that require some time.

He said that due to in-depth verification, the time slot given for the submission of documents may exceed. Moreover, he said HEC is working to further improve this system so that waiting time for the candidates may be further curtailed.