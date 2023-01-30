Share:

Senior Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Babar Awan condemned the terrorist attack in the Peshawar mosque and asked the law-enforcement institutions to ensure security in the country.

Speaking to media, Mr Awan said the nation had rendered sacrifices due to terrorism and now the institutions should improve the security environment of the country. The PTI stalwart added that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf chief Imran Khan could not be detained as there were not enough reasons, and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz supremo was in London due to fear of his arrest.

Mr Awan said the incumbent coalition government was busy looting the country’s resources because they had no intention to improve the economy. As for the arrest of PTI leader Fawad Chaudhry, he said Mr Chaudhry was treated inhumanly and all legal paths were followed so that the court grant him bail.