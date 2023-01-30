Share:

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram has addressed the rumors about his bad terms with Pakistan captain Babar Azam.

Soon after Babar left Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Karachi Kings and joined Peshawar Zalmi, social media was abuzz that Azam has rift with the Kings’ president and Bowling coach Akram. But in a recent interview, the legendary bowler rejected the rumours and said that they are baseless

He said, “Babar is like my son and I was never angry with him. There are some journalists who are making up these stories from their homes. They only work on Twitter and make up such stories 24/7.”

He also said that he never met these journalists.

Akram said the decision of trading Babar with Zalmi was made by the team owners and he has no input in this decision.

Akram added that trading players in league cricket is a normal practice and further said that the team belongs to its owner, not him. He also claimed that he supports the Pakistan captain.

Talking about reports of Babar’s removal as captain, Akram said, “Removing Babar as captain of Pakistan team will not be useful. Although he has less experience but supporting him will be fruitful. We don’t need enemies as our own people are sufficient for that.”

Wasim Akram said “I will see how people criticise Babar, it’s embarrassing, please stop making fun of yourself, it hurts me.”