QUETTA - Northern districts of Balochistan on Sunday received heavy snowfall and the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) along with the National Highway Authority (NHA) diligently managed the situation.

The staff of district administra­tion, PDMA and NHA were busy cleaning the snow off the roads with machinery. The process of clearing the snow at Khojak Top, Ziarat Mor, Muslim Bagh, Kan Mehtarzai and Luck Pass has begun and the traffic on the roads contin­ues to move undisrupted.

All the roads from Quetta to Zhob, Quetta to Chaman, Quetta to Lo­ralai, Quetta to Karachi and Quetta to Ziarat are well prepared to deal with any kind of emergency situa­tion having rescue centers of PDMA and Medical assistance. Chief Min­ister of Balochistan Mir Abdul Qud­dus Bizenjo appreciated the works of the institutions and paid tribute to the organizations working in these emergency situations.