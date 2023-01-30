Share:

LAHORE - Bangladesh has managed to make it to the final Super four by defeating Afghanistan by 12-2 in the ongoing 15th BFA West Asia Baseball Cup 2023 at the Islamabad Sports Complex. While Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Palestine had already entered the final super four league. Bangladesh won against Afghanistan by 12-2. In second match, India beat Nepal by 15-0 to register thier only victory in last group match. In the last league match, Palestine beat Srilanka by 10-0.