The meteorological Department has forecast a new series of rain and snowfall to be entering in different parts of the country.

According to the Met Office, snowfall and rains are to be continued in the upper regions of the country due to which the severity of the cold has increased. The N50 and N25 highways passing through the northern districts of Balochistan are covered with dense snow, while several connecting roads that are covered with snow have been closed for the public.

Intermittent snowfall continues in Murree, after which a large number of tourists have reached Mall Road. Snow has covered everything with a depth of eight inches while the temperature has dropped to minus two degrees, this snowfall will continue intermittently for another 6 hours, the Met Office informed.

The Met Office further forecast rain to be continuing in various cities of Punjab resulting in decreasing the temperature to notable levels. Whereas it has been raining intermittently in Wazirabad and its surroundings while the surface has turned white with hail.

The Meteorological Department has predicted rain and snowfall on the mountains in Kheyber Pakhtunkhwa while moderate to heavy snowfall is expected in Naran, Kaghan, Dir, Swat, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad and Shangla.

According to the Met Office, rain is expected in the region of Pothohar, Lahore, Gujranwala, Gujarat, Hafizabad, Mandi Bahauddin with a slight possibility of thunderstorms in Sialkot and more chance of moderate to heavy snowfall at a few places in Murree, Galiyat and surrounding areas.

Rain with strong winds and thunderstorms along with partly cloudy weather in Islamabad is also expected and the weather will remain cold and dry in most of the districts of Sindh.

Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan are also likely to experience thundershowers and snowfall. Minimum temperature for Monday has been recorded in Leh, Parachinar, Kalat minus 07, Gopus minus 06, Kalam minus 05, Malam Jabba, Muslim Bagh and Quetta minus 04 Celsius.