Share:

Pakistan Police edged out Pakistan Navy by 1-0 in the second and last group stage match of Group A.

In the first half of the match, both teams tried to open their account but they failed to convert a single one.

In the very first minute of the second half, Hassnain got a chance to score a goal, which he availed fully and smashed a match-winning goal that helped his side register a well-deserving victory against Pakistan Navy.

After this match, Pakistan Navy team is at the top of the points table while Pakistan Police team stands second.