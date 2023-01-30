Share:

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has strongly denounced the suicide attack inside a mosque at police lines in Peshawar.

In a statement on Monday, he said targeting the mosque is a proof that the attackers have nothing to do with Islam.

Shehbaz Sharif said terrorists want to create fear by targeting those who are rendering the duty of defending Pakistan.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed Pakistan's firm commitment to root out terrorism. He said the entire nation and institutions are united and unified for the eradication of terrorism.

He said the entire nation salutes its martyrs.

Shehbaz Sharif said a comprehensive strategy will be adopted on the deteriorating law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The center will cooperate in increasing the anti-terrorism capacity of the provinces.

Shehbaz Sharif said the Interior Minister has been instructed to provide assistance in increasing the capacity of the counter-terrorism departments of the provinces, especially that of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Commiserating with the bereaved families, the Prime Minister also prayed the higher ranks of martyrs.

Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb has condemned the suicide attack on a mosque in Peshawar in the strongest terms.

In a statement, she said terrorists cannot weaken the morale and will of Pakistani government and people through these cowardly acts.

She also prayed to Allah for granting high rank to the martyred in Jannah.

Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani and Deputy Chairman Mirza Muhammad Afridi, Speaker National Assembly Raja Pervaiz Ashraf and Deputy Speaker Zahid Akram Durrani also condemned the attack and said whole nation is united against the scourge of terrorism.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali has strongly condemned the suicide attack.

Talking to the media after visiting the blast site in Peshawar, he appealed the people of Peshawar to donate blood for the injured persons.

Meanwhile, Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Muhammad Azam Khan has directed to expedite rescue activities to save lives of the injured.

He said the security forces and police have rendered great sacrifices in the war against terrorism.