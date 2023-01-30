Share:

SUKKUR - Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company (SEPCO) Saeed Ahmed Dawach on Sunday said that vigilance cells will be set up to monitor the performance of its power sector officers. On the directives of competent authorities, SEPCO engineers would pay the surprise visits in their respective areas and open courts would be conducted in their jurisdiction to address the grievances of consumers. Speaking in a gathering, the CEO said that ‘Kunda’ culture have been eliminated from the SEPCO and public problems were being resolved at their doorsteps.

He said that he would monitor action on complaints submitted by the consumers through the boxes which he had asked the SDOs to place in various offices. “The consumers will see prompt action on their complaints,” he added.