Share:

Rawalpindi-Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Rawalpindi Waseem Riaz Khan has directed the police officers to accelerate their ongoing operations against kite sellers, kite flyers and aerial firing.

According to a police spokesman, the SSP had directed DSPs, SHOs and other officers to take strict action in accordance with the law against the rules violators.

He informed that the SSP Operations had issued charge sheets to three SHOs of Rattaamral, Waris Khan and Airport Police Stations on poor performance to control kite flying and aerial firing in their respective areas.

Special teams had been formed to conduct raids to deal with kite flyers across the city, he said adding, 142 kite flyers and sellers were sent behind the bars during last 15 days while over 15,255 kites and 446 kite flying string rolls were also recovered. He said that police had registered cases against kite-flying ban violators.

The teams were carrying out operations in Mohanpura, Dhoke Ratta, Dhoke Hasu, Pirwadhai, Railway Colony, Gangmandi, Bhabra Bazaar, Naya Mohalla, College Road, Bani, Sadiqabad, Satellite Town, Chah Sultan, Tipu Road, Arya Mohalla, Kartarpura, Tench Bhatta, Peoples Colony, Bakra Mandi and other areas.

He said that on the directives of City Police Officers, Rawalpindi Syed Shehzad Nadeem Bukhari, awareness walks were also organized in Sadiqabad, Pirwadhai, Rattaamral and other areas in this regard.

Announcements would also be made at the mosques to raise awareness about the dangers of kite flying and aerial firing.

District Administration and Rawalpindi District Police had also urged the citizens, especially parents, to discourage the hobby of kite flying among their children.

The citizens had been asked not to allow their children to violate kite flying ban imposed by the provincial government else strict action in accordance with the law would be taken and the ban violators would be sent behind the bars, he added.

He said that the officers concerned had been directed to utilize all available resources to control the kite flying and to net the ban violators and the kite sellers.

He said the kite flying ban violators were being dealt with an iron hand and no one would be allowed to violate the law and indulge in kite flying and selling.

The use of metal string for kite flying results in the loss of human lives, therefore, all-out efforts were being made to stop kite flying, he added. A special awareness campaign was also being run to control the ban violation, he said.

He informed that Inspector General of Police, Punjab had issued orders to speed up crackdown against kite flying and aerial firing. The parents were also urged to keep an eye on the activities of their children and not allow them to be a part of illegal activities.

The people had also been requested to report against kite flying and aerial firing so that such notorious elements could be immediately rounded up, he added.

The spokesman said, no one would be allowed to violate the kite flying ban and action in accordance with the law would be taken against kite sellers, kite flying ban violators and those involved in the aerial firing.