LAHORE - Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab lodges a corruption case against the former Chief Secretary of ex-CM Pervaiz Elahi, Muhammad Khan Bhatti on the allegations of alleged bribery. Bhatti has been accused of taking more than Rs460 million as bribe from Punjab Highway Police officers for their posting on favorable positions. Anti-corruption establishment has also initiated a plan of action to arrest Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Highway Police SDO Rana Mohammad Iqbal has already been arrested on charges of bribery while ACE has initiated action to arrest Bhatti also on charges of corruption. The registered FIR reads that Iqbal paid millions of rupees to the accused Bhatti in order to get him the posts of his choice. The FIR further states that multiple officials from the Department of Communications and Construction were working for Mohammad Khan Bhatti. It has been further stated in the FIR that the role of other officers of the department will also be inspected.
Share: