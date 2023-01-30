Share:

LAHORE - Anti-corruption Establishment Punjab lodges a corruption case against the former Chief Secre­tary of ex-CM Pervaiz Elahi, Mu­hammad Khan Bhatti on the alle­gations of alleged bribery. Bhatti has been accused of taking more than Rs460 million as bribe from Punjab Highway Police officers for their posting on favorable positions. Anti-corruption estab­lishment has also initiated a plan of action to arrest Muhammad Khan Bhatti. Highway Police SDO Rana Mohammad Iqbal has already been arrested on charges of bribery while ACE has initiat­ed action to arrest Bhatti also on charges of corruption. The regis­tered FIR reads that Iqbal paid millions of rupees to the accused Bhatti in order to get him the posts of his choice. The FIR fur­ther states that multiple officials from the Department of Commu­nications and Construction were working for Mohammad Khan Bhatti. It has been further stated in the FIR that the role of other of­ficers of the department will also be inspected.