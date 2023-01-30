Share:

LAHORE-PCB Management Committee members Shakil Shaikh and Nauman Butt and Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed have inspected the cricketing facilities here at the Ghani Institute of Cricket (GIC).

Col Saleem Dar (R), former Pakistan captain Salman Butt and Mueez Ghani welcomed the guests during their visit to the cricketing facility. Director Cricket GIC Salman Butt gave the presentation to the visitors and informed them about the cricketers’ training schedule, matches and routines of the players in the institute. PCB Management Committee member Shakeel Shaikh inspected the ground and reviewed the practice area. He said: “The youth of Pakistan should benefit from the best facilities in the GIC. I assure all possible cooperation from Pakistan Cricket Board. We are here to help those working for the betterment of cricket. I am glad to see better facilities at the GIC, which is a testament to the love of the organizers for the game.”

Sharing his views, Nauman Butt, Member Management Committee, said: “We will go all over the country and wherever the cricketing help is needed, we will fully cooperate with them. If there is a need for improvement or taking a stance against anything wrong, we will be ready to do so. The last setup tried to destroy Pakistan cricket in the long run, but we are back again to minimise that damage and revive club cricket again, taking it to new heights.” Chief Selector Haroon Rasheed said: “With the best cricket facilities in the Ghani Institue of Cricket, the youngsters are getting good preparation at the initial level. We will take all possible steps to increase the number of young and talented cricketers and try to improve their skills, so that they may serve the game and country in a befitting manner.”