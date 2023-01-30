Share:

The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) foiled a terrorism bid by arresting two suspects belonging to Al-Qaeda in Rahim Yar Khan on Sunday.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Ahmad Hassan and Ghulam Ali. A CTD team reportedly received an information that the suspects had gathered at a chowk in Rahim Yar Khan for planning to target key installations. The CTD officials rushed to the spot and the suspects tried to disappear from the scene. However, the CTD officials surrounded the suspects and recovered explosive material, detonators, illegal weapons and bomb devices from them.

A case has been registered against the suspects who have been taken to an unidentified location for further investigation.