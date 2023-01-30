Share:

Brazil’s ex-president supporters stormed the congress building just recently. They refused to accept the October election result that declared the socialist Lula as the victor. Parallels are being drawn with the incident in America when pro trump protesters attacked the capitol building to keep trump in power. A similar situation can occur in Pakistan after the upcoming elections. Pro-Bolsonaro protesters are camping out in front of the military bases and urging the army to intervene.

In both cases, people faced disappointment as both populist leaders failed to meet people’s expectations. This all doesn’t portend well for democracy. Lula was convicted of corruption just like the politicians belonging to mainstream parties in Pakistan yet he is chosen by the Brazilian people after the populist leaders’ failure.

We can predict the future too. There is a high chance that the losing party won’t accept the election result in the upcoming election in Pakistan. In addition, non-democratic forces will be urged to intervene and solve the political problems. To pre-empt this, we need to take a few actions, three of which are hereunder. Firstly, the election process should be made transparent so that no party can question the results. The voting process should be made easy and fair.

Electronic voting machines (EVMs) and other methods should be employed to reduce long voting lines and to announce the result quickly. Secondly, the runaway inflation needs to be controlled so that the poor masses don’t go berserk in near future as imminent. Poverty is one of the biggest reasons that drives people to attack congress buildings.

Thirdly more jobs are needed to reduce unemployment. In our country, the government is running on rents and dole-outs by friendly states. The ones in power are busy looting as much money as they can. They are investing in the real estate sector which doesn’t give many returns. Besides education sector is neglected.

I highly doubt that Brazilian current president Lula will ever meet his people’s expectations. People should stop looking for a savior, they can be their own savior as Iqbal once said, a nation’s destiny is in the hand of its own masses.

HALEEMA SADIA,

Kallar syedan.