Share:

LAHORE-Diamond Paints and Master Paints/Newage Cables emerged victorious on the sixth day of the 3rd Allama Iqbal Polo Tournament sponsored by Lahore Smart City here at Jinnah Polo Fields on Sunday.

In the first match of the day, Diamond Paints defeated Platinum Homes/Master Paints by 8-3½. From the winning team, CEO Diamond Paints Mir Shoaib Ahmed and Nico Roberts excelled and converted three goals each while Lt Col Omer Minhas (R) banged in a brace. AmirrezaBehboudi hammered all three goals for Platinum Homes, which had a half goal handicap advantage.

The second match took place in the rain which turned out to be very exciting one as Master Paints/Newage Cables edged out FG/Din Polo by 8-7. Raja Temur Nadeem smashed in superb six goals while Adnan Jalil Azam struck one for Master Paints/Newage. For FG/Din Polo, Saqib Khan Khakwani hammered a hat-trick while Shah ShamylAlam struck two and Sheikh Muhammad Raffay and Mian Abbas Mukhtar hit one goal each.