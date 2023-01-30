Share:

LAHORE - The Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit (PRU) of the Lahore police arrested 59 Proclaimed Offenders (POs), 244 hardened criminals and 45 court absconders during the last week, a spokes­person said here on Sunday. The two mobile wings of the police responded to 1,791 calls, received on the helpline 15. During the stop-and-search opera­tions, 93 motorcycles and 283,000 persons were checked. The police teams arrested 51 persons al­legedly involved in theft and robbery incidents, and recovered 13 motorcycles, 14 mobile-phones and thousands of rupees in cash from them. The police also recovered 13 pistols, two rifles and bullets during the crackdown on illegal weapons. During the anti-narcotics operation, 30 bottles of liquor, 2,180 grams of hashish and heroin were recovered.