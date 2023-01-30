Share:

The Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) sealed the Lal Haveli -- the residence of Awami Muslim League (AML) chief Sheikh Rasheed -- in the wee hours of Monday.

According to initial reports, the ETPB staff along with Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) and police personnel reached the residence of Sheikh Rashid and sealed it.

Officials sealed seven units of Lal Haveli. ETPB Deputy Administrator Asif Khan led the operation. According to the deputy administrator, Sheikh Rasheed and his brother failed to provide any documents to establish ownership.

On the other hand, Sheikh Rasheed said he had yet to receive any notice from the ETPB and that he would approach the Supreme Court in this regard.

He said he wasn t present in Lal Haveli at the time of sealing as he avoided being arrested. "I was in Islamabad in night hours." The former minister alleged that the officials also sealed shops of locals.

Rashid went on say that he would be welcoming any punishment if the government proved Lal Haveli was not his property.