Islamabad Court on Monday rejected plea seeking extension of physical remand of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and former federal minister Fawad Chaudhry and sent him to jail on 14-day judicial remand.

The former federal minister, who was arrested on charges of incitement against institutions, was produced in a local court in Islamabad after completing his 2-day physical remand.

The former federal minister was taken into custody on January 25 after a first information report (FIR) against him was registered at Islamabad’s Kohsar police station on a complaint by ECP Secretary.

Mr Chaudhry’s lawyer Babar Awan, Faisal Chaudhry and Hiba Chaudhry were also present on the occasion of appearance, PTI leader Fawad Chaudhary s lawyers Babar Awan, Faisal Chaudhary and Haba Chaudhary were present in the court, besides Khurram Nawaz and Senator Shahzad Wasim were also present in the court.

Judicial Magistrate Waqas Ahmed Raja took up the case. During the proceedings, the court heard arguments of both the lawyers.

On the occasion, the investigation officer prayed the court for 4-day remand of the former minister. The investigating officer took a stand in the court regarding the fact that during the last two-day physical remand, the photogrammetric test was conducted from Lahore, while mobile laptop and other devices are to be recovered from Fawad Chaudhary.