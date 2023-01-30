Share:

KARACHI-A residential building on Food Street at Burns Road Karachi caught fire on Sunday. The spokesperson for the Fire Brigade Department in Karachi said that fire brigade tankers reached the scene soon after getting information about the incident. The spokesperson said that the fire fighters contained the blaze from spreading to other residential areas in the locality. Firemen and volunteers were busy in firefighting and rescue activities at the blaze point. On Saturday, an elderly woman died when a fire broke out at her house in Lyari.