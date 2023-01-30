Share:

BAHAWALPUR - On the directives of senior of­ficials, the district police have provided foolproof security to churches across the district on Sunday.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that on the di­rectives of District Police Officer, Bahawalpur, Abadat Nisar, police personnel were deployed in and around churches on the occasion of prayers on Sunday.

He said the DPO instructed all SDPOs to inspect police security at churches located within their jurisdiction and police circles, adding that CCTV cameras, vigi­lance devices and walk-through gates were also installed in that regard.

DRUG PEDDLERS ARRESTED, OVER ONE KG HASHISH RECOVERED

The police have taken two drug peddlers into custody and recov­ered over a kilogram of hashish from their possession during the raid.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said, acting on a tip-off, the police team of PS Uch and PS Head Rajkan conducted a raid at the den and arrested two drug push­ers into custody. He added that the police recovered over one-kilogram hashish from the pos­session of the accused. The police have registered cases against the accused and further investigation was underway.

RAIN FORECAST FOR CITY

The local Met Office has fore­cast partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain for the city for the next 24 hours. The highest maximum tempera­ture 22 centigrade and the lowest minimum 10 centigrade were re­corded during the last 24 hours.

Partly cloudy to cloudy weather with chances of rain has also been forecast for the rest of the region.