BUREWALA - District administration has arrested four fertil­izer dealers and imposed fine on marriage hall owners over different violations during a crack­down launched here on Sunday. In line with spe­cial directives of Deputy Commissioner Vehari Safdar Hussain Virk, the Assistant Commissioner Burewala Adil Omer launched a crackdown against fertilizer dealers and marriage halls. The officers found four fertil­izer dealers involved in selling fertilizer on high rates. The officer arrest­ed the dealers and sealed one dealer shop over vio­lations besides registra­tion of FIR against them. The officer also imposed fine of Rs 175,000 on the dealers. The assis­tant commissioner im­posed fine of Rs 50,000 on a marriage hall and arrested the owner over violations. Speaking on the occasion, he said that strict action was being taken against the fertiliz­er dealers over profiteer­ing adding that zero tol­erance policy was being followed against the peo­ple involved in hoarding and profiteering.