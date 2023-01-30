Share:

From the rupee being devalued and an 11 percent increase in the prices of petroleum products internationally, the economic crisis continues to unfold disastrously. This morning, a Rs 35 increase in petrol and diesel was announced and enacted. The Finance Minister cushioned the news by reiterating that the last four months had seen diesel and kerosene oil prices decrease but the current devaluation left no further options besides a price hike.

Whether this will unlock the IMF tranche is yet to be seen but a successful review is essential to circumvent the balance of payment crisis. In a desperate measure to secure external financing, draft ordinances to impose new taxes have also been prepared. This comes after the government has accepted IMF demands. It also means that more hikes in the gas and electricity sectors are upcoming, including a sales tax on raw materials, indicating that purchasing power will be shot down as the government grows increasingly desperate.

Earlier this week, the cost-cutting electricity outage cost the textile industry around $70 million. Newer taxes and the ordinances being prepared will further target these industrialists and the outcome can be distressing. With no way out, it seems that Pakistan’s reliance on imports has become its structural weakness. International commodity prices are always in flux as the economy readjusts to global trends, exchange rates, and more. Now, with fuel prices, other imported goods will follow the trend and inflation is likely to be pushed more.

The opposition has already taken advantage of the situation and is pushing for a political solution to this disorder. At the same time, the PM is hopeful that the crucial program is to be revived soon. While the injection is now a hard pill to swallow, it must be reiterated that the situation has gotten this bad due to misgovernance, rent-seeking stakeholders, and decisions devoid of global macro trends. It is hoped that the government is thinking of ways to provide relief to disadvantaged citizens as it readies itself to install difficult policies.