GWADAR - The coastal district in Makran division, Gwadar will be connected to the under-construction Paki­stan-Iran transmission line by March to provide addi­tional 100 MW of electric­ity from Iran. The matter was disclosed by Executive Engineer of Transmission Line Quetta Electric Supply Company (QESCO) Zafar Ali in a meeting with Di­rector General of Gwadar Development Authority (GDA) Mujeeb Ur Rahman Qambrani here Sunday. He briefed the DG about the progress on the un­der-construction Pak-Iran transmission line and said that the Iranian side trans­mission line was expected to be completed by March while the work on Basima-Panjgur transmission line was expected to be com­pleted by June. Work is also underway on the con­struction of grid stations in Iran’s Phalan region and Jiwani in Pakistan, he told adding that a 30 km line would also be laid.