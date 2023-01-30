Share:

Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Hina Rabbani Khar presented the report on Pakistan’s performance in human rights to the United Nations Human Rights Council.

Ms. Rabbani highlighted the steps undertaken to improve the human rights situation since 2017 and mentioned the government’s efforts for reducing rights abuse.

Taking to Twitter, the spokesperson of UN human rights also issued a statement saying Pakistan’s representatives were speaking about the human rights situation in Pakistan.

The minister mentioned government of Pakistan had created worship places for minorities and also formed a minorities welfare fund. She added the government had banned marriage under the age of 18.