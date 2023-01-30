Share:

After the Peshawar bomb blast, the Islamabad police have put the security of the federal capital on high alert.

As per details, the Islamabad Capital Territory police tightened security at the entry and exit points of the federal capital.

The police officials instructed the citizens of Islamabad to keep important documents with them including computerized national identity cards (CNICs) besides appealing to the residents to corporate with the on-duty cops during the checking process.

Security is also been monitored through safe city cameras in the federal capital.

Earlier today, at least 50 people were injured in a bomb blast inside a mosque in the Police Lines, Peshawar.

Police and rescuers shifted the injured to the Lady Reading Hospital. The authorities, who are assessing the nature of the blast, immediately cordoned off the area.

Videos and pictures shared by social media users show horrific scenes as the injured drenched in blood were shifted to local medical centres for first aid.

A part of the mosque has collapsed. The nature of the blast is unknown as per initial reports.