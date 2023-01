Share:

A teenage boy died after some participants of a wedding ceremony resorted to jubilation firing in Banaras area of the metropolitan city on late Saturday.

Police said Israr who suffered four fatal bullet wounds to his body died on the spot. The victim was Hafiz-e-Quran and was a student of matriculation. A case was registered against the people who committed areal firing on the complaint of the victim’s family.

Police are still searching for the runaway suspects.