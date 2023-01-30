Share:

The Collectorate of Customs enforcement has recovered huge quantity of liquor worth Rs18 million from a car on Super Highway and a villa in Gulshan e Maymar Karachi on Sunday.

The spokesperson said five cartons of liquor have been recovered during the search operation. “The people in the car pointed out to their companions during the interrogation as a result search operation was conducted at a villa in Gushan e Maymar. 1245 bottles of foreign liquor were recovered,” he added

According to the sources, two suspects were also captured from the villa.