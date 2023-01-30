Share:

Amid evolving political situation of the country, Federal Law Minister Azam Nazeer Tarar has hinted at extending tenure of caretaker set-up.

In an exclusive conversation with Dunya News, the minister said that the extension in the term of caretaker government depends on the circumstances as the constitution allows such extensions. The elections were postponed due to floods in 1988, and in 2017, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) changed the date of the polls due to the martyrdom of Benazir Bhutto. He said that the electoral watchdog would announce the date of the elections, keeping in mind the Constitution and the Election Act.

The federal minister further said that the appointment of caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi was unanimous.

Concerning Fawad Chaudhary’s arrest, the Federal Minister stated that the case against the PTI leader was filed at the request of the Election Commission Secretary, and that the courts are independent and will rule on the matter.