LAHORE-Lahore Rugby Football Club (LRFC) thrashed Desert Campbell Rugby Football Club (DCRFC) Bahawalnagar by 22-5 in the Servis Tyres 15-a-side Rugby Championship 2023 first match in Lahore on Sunday.

The inaugural match of the Pakistan Rugby Union’s most premier league event was witnessed and enjoyed by Rizwan Malik, Haji Anwar, M Zubair, Shakeel Malik, Syed Moazzam Ali Shah, Asim Ali and a large number of rugby players.

At the end of the first half, LRFC had a huge lead of 22-0 while in the second half, Desert Campbell team tried to bounce back but the defence of LRFC remained strong and helped them win the match 22-5. Saim, Tauqeer, Irfan and Imran scored one try each from LRFC while Zain scored the conversion. Wasim scored the only try from DCRFC. Islamabad Jinns and LRFC have now won one match each in the Division One.