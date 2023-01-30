Share:

KARACHI-Recently, it was shared that Sajal Aly is all set to star as Umrao Jaan in an eight-part series adaptation of Mirza Hadi Ruswa’s 1899 novel. Now, a remake of another classic is in the works.

Mahira Khan has been roped in to fill the shoes of Meena Kumari in a Pakistani remake of the 1972 blockbuster, Pakeezah. The film is all set to be produced by Hamid Hussain and his UAE-based production house, Action Consultancy is bank-rolling the project. Sources close to the production team have confirmed that Mahira Khan will be essaying the role of Kumari. Apart from the Raees star, many prominent names are in consideration for the upcoming project.

The source revealed, “Mahira is onboard, but she is one of many stars we are aiming for in the remake of this epic. There are some more famous artists that are in talks to be roped in the film.” Action Consultancy manages leading stars from South Asia, including Humayun Saeed, who featured in The Crown and Ahad Raza Mir, who was in Resident Evil, including Aly, who is all set to star as Maymouna in Jemima Goldsmith’s What’s Love Got To Do With It?. The agency has recently expanded its portfolio and ventured into financing international content and packaging films and series. Pakeezah is one of the most popular projects under Kumari’s belt. According to the Indian publication, Mid-Day, Pakeezah took 14 years of dedication. One of the people associated with the making of the film had shared that for director Kamal Amrohi, a day would be considered productive even if a single shot was completed. Pakeezah was considered one of the most expensive films to have been made in the 70s. Kumari was nominated for the Filmfare Award for Best Actress and won a special award at the Bengal Film Journalists’ Association Awards; the film also received nominations for Best Film and Best Director (Amrohi) and won N B Kulkarni a trophy for Best Art Direction at Filmfare. As for Mahira Khan, the actress still reeling from the success of her latest offering, The Legend of Maula Jatt. She will also be seen with Fawad Khan in Neelofar.