ISLAMABAD - Major (retd) Masood Sharif Khan Khattak, father-in-law of Pathfinder Group Chairman Zarrar Sehgal, brother of co-chairman Ikram Sehgal and father of Hassan Sharif & Kashmala Sharif Sehgal, passed away early yesterday morning.

To give time for his son Hassan Sharif, daughter Kashmala Sharif and son-in-law Zarrar Sehgal to reach Pakistan, Namaz-e-Janaza will be held on Tuesday (January 31) at 10am at Motamar Al-Islami F-6 Markaz, Islamabad. The burial will take place at his ancestral home in District Karak after Asr prayer the same day.

As a mark of respect, all personnel of Pathfinder Group throughout Pakistan will wear black armbands on their left arm for three days, starting Monday Jan 30, Tuesday Jan 31 and Wednesday Feb 1st.